BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All is quiet on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar this evening as any storms around this afternoon have faded away. The rest of your Saturday night should be on the dry, albeit warm and muggy side. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the 70s for Sunday morning. For Sunday, we can essentially “copy and paste” today’s forecast: hot, humid, partly cloudy, and a 30-40% chance of showers and storms during the heat of the day. Highs will once again climb into the low 90s but heat index values will reach at least the upper 90s again.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO