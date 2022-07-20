Fairmount Temple block party July 31

The obituary on Paul Topplestein has special meaning for me. We both worked at The Cleveland Press at the same time. According to the union contract, photographers had to hand over to him any shots they took. He developed them. When I worked on the state desk, I would spend one day a week traveling around Northern Ohio doing feature stories and taking photos. I knew zilch about the single-lens reflex camera handed to me, so “Top” became my teacher. He would critique my work and make suggestions for better photos.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO