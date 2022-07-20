ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Fairmount Temple block party July 31

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood will hold a...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Food truck networking luncheon July 29 at Buy Rite

A Food Truck Friday networking luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 29 at Buy Rite at 23715 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, featuring the food truck Southern Thangs. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair to sit on. To register, visit bit.ly/3Pg8GQo.
Cleveland Jewish News

Chagall-inspired vase painting July 25 in Mayfield Village

Attendees can paint a vase inspired by the works of artist Marc Chagall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 25 at Spirit of Clay art studio at 828 SOM Center Road in Mayfield Village. Cost is $25 per person for ages 12 and up. To register, visit bit.ly/3PwQ66h.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,’ to be shown at park Aug. 12

The Disney classic, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Solon Community Park at 6679 SOM Center Road. Pre-show entertainment, will include a disc jockey party and a Dr. UR Awesome Bubble Show starting at 7:30 p.m. Snacks will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own snacks to the free event. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kaplan named Mt. Sinai Foundation board chair

Ira C. Kaplan was appointed Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s newest board chair at its annual meeting on June 8 at Severance Music Center. Succeeding Judge Dan A. Polster, who served as board chair for three years, Kaplan is executive chairman and executive committee member at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP, where he focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, as well as public and private debt and equity financings. He previously served as vice chair and treasurer of Mt. Sinai Health Foundation’s board of directors and is an active member of the grants committee and the equity, diversity and inclusion task force.
CLEVELAND, OH
Beachwood, OH
Ohio Society
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Eskenazi, David

David P. Eskenazi, beloved husband of Jocelyn (nee Kutler). Loving father of Adam Greenberger, Marissa Leonard and Erika Eskenazi. Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 22 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford. Family will receive visitors following services until 2 p.m. July 22, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 27 at the residence 1234 Ramblewood Trail in South Euclid.
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Top’ recalled from Press days

The obituary on Paul Topplestein has special meaning for me. We both worked at The Cleveland Press at the same time. According to the union contract, photographers had to hand over to him any shots they took. He developed them. When I worked on the state desk, I would spend one day a week traveling around Northern Ohio doing feature stories and taking photos. I knew zilch about the single-lens reflex camera handed to me, so “Top” became my teacher. He would critique my work and make suggestions for better photos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

During time of great obstacles, hope remains

Let me introduce you to Mahla, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah. You’ll be glad you met them. Their father, Zelophehad, died in the wilderness. He died without any sons, and the law at the time determined that without male heirs, the immediate family would not inherit the land. What...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

In disagreement with Brett’s viewpoint

In Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s world, a high school coach taking a knee for a prayer is too much coercion for the snowflakes who might not participate. He should have knelt during the national anthem, recited the liberal catechism to social justice and critical race theory and asked for reparations penance. No problem.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nowak, Rapid Thigh Movement place in Step It Up competition

Kimberly Nowak of the Beachwood City Schools was an individual winner at Health Action Council’s Summer Step It Up Challenge. She walked 605,771 steps. Rapid Thigh Movement, a team from the Beachwood schools, won second place in team competition. Members of the team were Lisa Morgan, Patti Krupinski and Katie Ball, who averaged 630,139 steps each for a team total of 1,890,418.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gilmour’s Schadick skates to second place at Excel National Festival

Congratulations to Gilmour Academy sophomore figure skater Jesse Schadick. After skating a flawless, clean program in suburban Boston last week, he was honored by capturing the silver medal at the 2022 Excel National Festival. His second-place finish in the boys juvenile division capped off a long road that started by...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Pressman, Burton

Burton Pressman beloved husband of Shirley (nee Goodman). Wife of 68 years. Loving father of Jay, Stuart (Meg) and Brian (Dinah) Pressman. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel (Donna), Meredith (Ben), Tabitha, Isaiah, Janna and Jacob. Great grandfather of Dakota, Austin, Lincoln, Mabel and Andrew. Devoted brother of Phyllis (Robert) Benjamin and Barbara (Harlan) Abramson. Services Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Memorial Chapel, 1985 So. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the American Cancer Society.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Inside Insurance Listings

AIS is a family-owned health care insurance agency run by dynamic professionals. We work with the major insurance companies and design plans with a focus on low costs and proper benefit structure, which we combine with personalized insurance advice aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions. Althans Insurance Agency.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New ATF director Dettelbach ready to tackle hatred, violence and more

Steven Dettelbach, newly appointed director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is concerned about what he sees as a shift in the tone of hatred and violence – targeting Jews and others of faith. “Having started my career in the Civil Rights Division (of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports 26,610 new COVID-19 cases this week

The Ohio Department of Health on July 21 reported 120,890 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 690 from a week prior. A total of 13,862 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 40 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE

