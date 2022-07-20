Saddle bronc riding went from ranching chores to unique competitions

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: Each cowboy must stay on the horse for eight seconds. The person with the most points wins. Points are awarded based on a spurring motion with the bucking horse. The rider must have the spurs over the point of the horse’s shoulders (called “marking out”) when the horse’s inside shoulder breaks the plane of the chute. The rider cannot touch the horse or saddle with his free hand or have a foot fall out of the stirrup. Highest possible score is 100, with half scored from the horse and the other half from the rider.

Equipment: Horse, rigging and glove.

Watch these guys: Local cowboy Brody Cress from Hillsdale, Wyoming, made Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo history when he became the first three-peat champion in saddle bronc in 125 years of the "Daddy of 'em All" in Cheyenne from 2017-19. Cress is a five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and was in second place in the PRCA world standings in mid-June. … Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, was last year’s saddle bronc champion at Frontier Days. The five-time world champion in various events was second in the saddle bronc standings in mid-June, and combined with his bull riding, was at the top of the PRCA all-around standings. … Sage Newman of Melstone, Montana, was at the top of saddle bronc standings in mid-June. He qualified for the NFR for the first time last year, finishing 13th at the rodeo and 11th in the world standings.

Past winners

2021 – Stetson Wright

2019 – Brody Cress

2018 – Brody Cress

2017 – Brody Cress

2016 – Jacobs Crawley

2015 – Bradley Harter

2014 – Chad Ferley

2013 – Wade Sundell/Chad Ferley

2012 – Cody DeMoss

2011 – Jesse Bail

Rodeo was born from everyday tasks on the ranches and cattle drives during the old days of the American West. One of those chores was taming what was wild into a mode of transportation.

Then friendly, or maybe not-so-friendly, bragging rights and competitions developed with saddle bronc riding, and it became Wyoming’s iconic state symbol, describing its unique lifestyle, values and customs.

“It’s been deemed one of the classic events just because it was the root of rodeo as far as having a bucking horse or a horse that was tough to break and cowboys trying to ride it,” said Jacobs Crawley, a 10-time qualifier for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's National Finals Rodeo from 2011-20. “I love a challenge, and I like physical challenges, as well. I grew up riding horses, riding bulls and roping, and saddle bronc is kind of mixture. There’s a level of horsemanship, but at the same time, it’s a little more exciting with more adrenaline.”

The PRCA describes saddle bronc as a combination of strength, style, grace and precise timing and technique; skills Crawley, who hails from Stephenville, Texas, mastered long ago and turned into a very successful career. While bareback riders have rigging to hold onto, saddle bronc riders have just a thick rein attached to the horse’s halter to grasp.

“(Rodeo) is a one-at-a-time kind of thing, because it could end tomorrow or tonight’s rodeo, for that matter,” Crawley said. “So, you don’t take it for granted. It’s been a blessing, and I’m still enjoying it. It might be in a different way, but it includes much of when I first started 12 years ago.”

With only the top 15 in the PRCA world standings qualifying for the NFR, Crawley finished 16th last season, and was in that same position in mid-June of this season. No doubt, another win since his last Cheyenne Frontier Days saddle bronc title in 2016 would be a boost for another trip to the NFR in Las Vegas, where he won the saddle bronc average in 2013 and 2015.

“(Winning in Cheyenne) was definitely one to cross off the bucket list and a cool experience, with the interview on top of the (camera) pit and the victory lap,” Crawley said. “It was a great experience and a highlight of my rodeo career.”

Crawley has also added to his career by being the current contestants chairman of the PRCA board of directors.

“It comes with a good deal of responsibility, but I’ve had a long career, enjoyed it, and rodeo has been a big part of my life,” Crawley said. “So, I look for opportunities to give back and make a difference for the positive.”