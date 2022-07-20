Clayton Savage is an example of bull riding dangers

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scoring: The cowboy must stay on the bull for eight seconds to record a score. Judges watch for numerous factors, such as body position, use of the cowboy’s free arm and spurring action. Although not required, spurring will add points. Half of the score is determined by the cowboy’s performance and the other half by the animal’s efforts. The cowboy will be disqualified for using his free hand.

Equipment: Bull rope, glove, protective vest and helmet (optional).

Watch these guys: Stetson Wright, the back-to-back all-around world champion from Milford, Utah, sat atop the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings in mid-June and will look to repeat as the all-around champion at CFD this year, where he finished fourth in bull riding after winning in 2019. … Sage Steele Kimzey captured the 2021 National Finals Rodeo title in December, and the Strong City, Oklahoma, cowboy was third in the PRCA standings in mid-June.

PAST WINNERS

2021: Ky Hamilton

2019: Stetson Wright

2018: Ruger Piva

2017: Clayton Foltyn

2016: Roscoe Jarboe

2015: Aaron Pass

2014: Austin Meier

2013: Cody Whitney

2012: Cody Whitney

2011: Shane Proctor

Clayton Savage exemplifies the risk that comes with riding bulls.

Injuries forced the 35-year-old cowboy to take a hiatus from the sport. In 2019, he broke both bones in his right leg. In 2021, he broke his right ankle. Both injuries came from taking on a bull.

Savage took some time to heal up. He wanted to make sure he came back 100%. He’s not getting any younger, even though he may be staying on bulls just like he once was. He was sitting at 16th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in mid-June.

"I'm feeling really good this year. I sat out and healed until the beginning of August, and really wanted to make sure I was 100%, and wanted to make sure I was all the way good to go," he said. "I wanted to get my mind back right, and wanted it more than ever. Ever since I came back, I’ve been having a blast and riding the best I have in a long time."

Injuries have lingered with Savage his whole career, he said, and there’s rarely been a time where he’s felt like he was 100% ready for the return. However, this time around has been different.

"I don’t think I’ve always come back 100%, just when I felt like I was good enough," he said. "I took this one pretty serious. I’m getting older, I have a family, and a lot more at stake than some other people. I'm in better shape than I’ve been in in a long time."

Savage is from Banner, Wyoming, which is just south of Sheridan. He’s familiar with the grounds of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and knows the legacy that’s helped establish it as one of the premier outdoor rodeos.

“To me, that’s one of the best rodeos," Savage said. "CFD has a bunch of history behind it, and to be behind the chutes and living in the moment, and thinking back to who’s been behind those chutes, that's crazy.

"It's one of the greatest experiences.”

With each trip to CFD comes a different experience. Some are good, some are bad, and no bull ride is ever the same. Hearing that horn after staying on for eight seconds is a win in itself, Savage said, even if you hit the road without a check.

“Honestly, I think just staying on one, no matter what the score is – whether you’re 70 or 90, I just think the fact you stayed on a wild animal is winning," he said. "That’s what you went there to do, and you did it. Whether you win or not, staying on, that’s winning.”

Staying on a draw or even winning might not even be the toughest part about the grind that is bull riding or what a rodeo athlete goes through. Others don't realize the sacrifices that are made, and how selfish the sport can be at times, Savage said.

It seems like life gets put on the back burner.

“I'm sure people think bull riding is hard, but there’s a lot more to it than just bull riding," he said. "You have to be on the road all the time, you have to be gone all the time. We have to put everything behind us so we can focus on trying to chase these rodeos and this bull riding so we can fulfill our dreams of winning and making the NFR. It's the greatest sport in the world, but it’s one of the most selfish sports in the world, as well.”