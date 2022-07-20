ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Heated primary race culminates with Election Day

By By Demetrius Dillard
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd7rc_0gm3YDci00

This past Tuesday was the conclusion of what many would consider a spirited and passionate primary election race in Maryland.

Essex, Middle River and White Marsh-area residents went to polling locations that corresponded with their addresses, carefully choosing the candidates they feel will serve in the best interests of their communities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Washington Informer

Franchot Concedes in Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said Friday that he will concede in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Franchot, who has been in public office since his election as a state delegate in 1986, sat in third place behind projected winner Wes Moore and former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez with about 102,140 votes as of Friday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland mail-in ballot count continues

Maryland’s mail-in ballots began being counted Thursday, for the first time since polling places closed Tuesday night. That’s when the state’s boards of elections could legally begin processing those ballots. In Montgomery County, the local Board of Elections has set up a site in Germantown, where elections...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor's race, CBS News projects

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, CBS News projects.Since election night, Moore remained the top contender among the ten Democrats on the primary election ballot. He's carrying about 35% of the vote as of Friday morning with 70% of districts reporting. Moore outpaces frontrunners Tom Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 7 points and 14 points, respectively. His campaign has not yet declared victory. Moore is a combat veteran, author, small business owner and the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations. Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.   
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
Essex, MD
Government
City
Middle River, MD
City
Essex, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

After Latest Vote Count, County Council Moving Towards Female Majority

The incoming 11-member county council appears headed for a female majority, if the current top vote getters prevail, and the Democrats, who hold a four-to-one lead in voter registration, prevail in the November general election. All results are unofficial. The Montgomery County Board of Elections continues counting mail-in votes Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Primary Election
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The heat wave continues Saturday

A severe thunderstorm watch was declared for Northwest Maryland as a dangerous heat wave rolled across the state.Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Allegany County faced a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.Temperature highs in Maryland on Saturday and Sunday are projected to top out in the upper 90s. The lower humidity means Saturday will feel near 100°.  The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.A heat advisory has also been issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 8 p.m. on Sunday.Sunday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity.The forecast high for Baltimore is 99° but thanks to plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it's going to feel up to 108°.Monday is another WJZ Alert Day because of another round of heat and humidity followed by potentially severe storms in the evening. 
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cox, Moore advance in Maryland governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The governor’s race for the November 8 general election became clearer following Tuesday’s primary election. In unofficial results, Republican Dan Cox, paired with Gordana Schifanelli as the candidate for lieutenant governor, earned 132,428 votes (56.23%) to advance. Democratic candidate Wes Moore, paired with lieutenant governor candidate Aruna Miller, punched their ticket to November with 137,118 votes (36.70%).
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races

Maryland Primary Election results as of now include turnout at the polls as well as early voting, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted. Democratic County Commissioner Diana Purnell held a comfortable lead over challenger Catherine Freeman in the 2nd District. In the 3rd District Republican primary, Eric Fiori held...
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S.

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland has been ranked among the healthiest states in America, according to Sharecare’s annual study. The Old Line State placed at number 4 on the 2022 list, with Massachusetts coming in at number one. The annual list is compiled by Sharecare, a digital health company, in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health. Fortune reports: Nearly 500,000 … Continue reading "Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S." The post Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S. appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland COVID Rates Up

(Baltimore, MD) -- COVID cases continue to rise in Maryland. State health officials say more than 2,000 daily cases have been added over the past few days. Over 550 patients are hospitalized with the virus. The state's testing positivity rate is the highest it's been since January at nearly ten-and-a-half...
MARYLAND STATE
The Avenue News

The Avenue News

Essex, MD
345
Followers
139
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Essex and the surrounding markets since 1974

 https://www.avenuenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy