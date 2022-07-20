ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster, NY

The Catskills River Run offers a unique rail journey into the past

By Theo Sassano
Cover picture for the articleAt the junction of nature and history lies the Catskills River Run, a charming adventure across the Ulster and Delaware (U&D) Railroad from Phoenicia to Boiceville. The roughly 2.5 hour-long Rail Explorers tour runs on pedal-powered rail bikes (don’t worry, there are motors to help along the way). The unique transportation...

Travel Maven

This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Peekamoose Sees Record Number of Visitors and Rescues This Year

A popular swimming hole in the Hudson Valley is seeing a record number of guests this summer season. Unfortunately, more people means more damage and danger to the environment and guests. In May of 2022, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced that permits would be needed to visit Peekamoose Blue...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
HIGHLAND, NY
Ulster, NY
Delaware State
Phoenicia, NY
Boiceville, NY
Phoenicia eatery is back with new owners and “Sue’s original recipes”

The name is the same, and the pancakes are back…Butto customers, change is evident at the reopened Sweet Sue’s in Phoenicia. Owner Noel Wiggins, a first-timer in the restaurant business, has a rich background in hospitality and food appreciation. Manager Ben Crespi has restaurant experience in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. Both appreciate that Sue’s is an existing brand, loved by the community.
PHOENICIA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top 5 Highest Rated Hudson Valley Dive Bars

We've got the Hudson Valley's top 5 favorite dive bars. According to National Day Calendar, National Dive Bar Day is this Thursday (July 7), and it's a day to raise a toast to the place where friends gather and memories are made. One can observe National Dive Bar Day by visiting their favorite, local dive bar with friends and using #NationalDiveBarDay to share on social media.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
outdoors.org

AMC 20's & 30's Harriman Takeover

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center200 Breakneck Road, Haverstraw, NY, 10927,. Registration is required for this activity. Join the Appalachian Mountain Club's NY-NoJ Young Members at the 2022 Harriman Takeover event! The Appalachian Mountain Club's New York/North Jersey Chapter is proud to announce our 2022 Harriman Takeover Weekend for 20s and 30s (and for those young at heart!). We're returning for another weekend long bash at the beautiful Corman Harriman Outdoor Center (CHOC) in Haverstraw, NY, approximately 37 miles north of New York City. Come join us for some spectacular hiking, rock climbing, swimming, paddling/kayaking, bonfires, and meeting other folks who are passionate about the outdoors ! Feel free to participate in our pre-arranged activities or "choose your own adventure"! Folks are more than welcome to simply kick back and relax on the beach, practice some yoga or meditate lakeside, or enjoy a riveting book! Pack board games, and bring your musical instruments if you're moved to jam! **Registration is a two-step process.** 1. Register on AMC's Activities Database. Register here on AMC's ActDB and register yourself (as well as friends/guests!) for this event. Your ActDB registration will serve as a blanket waiver for all activities during Harriman Takeover Weekend. 2. Buy your event/lodging ticket and meal tickets (Eventbrite). Buy all relevant tickets on the Eventbrite page by clicking tickets! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amc-20s-30s-harriman-takeover-tickets-336884479547 You can complete these steps in any order, but both must completed to officially register for this event and participate in activities!
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Romesentinel.com

Archaeological digs under way in Kingston

KINGSTON — Archaeological digs by SUNY New Paltz students are underway at the Pine Street African Burial Ground on Pine Street and at the Old Dutch Church on Wall Street. Both digs are driven by a desire to find ancestors. On Pine Street, archaeologists and Harambee are trying to...
KINGSTON, NY
Q 105.7

Food Network Says This Upstate Eatery Has NY’s Best Fried Chicken

While the rest of the country may think that NYC has the best dining spots in the state, we know the Capital Region is a foodie hub for New York. With so many beloved restaurants, it can be hard to pick one when you want to go out to eat around Albany. Celebrity chefs have settled here, awards and accolades have been picked up, and the clear winners are our tastebuds.
ALBANY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding. If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.
WALLKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz and Esopus agree to share employee’s services

One position that’s been hard to hire for several years is an assessor for the Town of New Paltz. There’s currently no town employee certified to do that work, but Supervisor Neil Bettez has worked out a solution that involves the assessor in Esopus, Shannon Harris. Harris and another Esopus staffer, Patty Smith, will be paid hourly in the short term to ensure that all necessary work gets done, while longtime New Paltz employee Diane Lee will become the public face of the office. In between answering questions and otherwise helping anyone in need, Lee will take courses in assessment administration and receive hands-on training from Harris and Smith.
NEW PALTZ, NY

