ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ryder Named 2022 Top Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vc6vJ_0gm3X22B00

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has been named as a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. This award recognizes the 75 leading third-party logistics providers that demonstrate a deep commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005114/en/

Ryder named a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a leader in transportation and logistics, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of our own operations as well as those of our customers,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “One way we do that is by investing in technologies that find efficiencies and drive waste out of the supply chain. Our RyderShare™ technology, for example, enables real-time visibility and collaboration across the end-to-end supply chain, resulting in reduced out-of-route miles.”

In the warehouses Ryder manages, the company utilizes solar-sourced power, LED lighting, and electric forklifts where possible, to help reduce power consumption. Ryder also continues to pilot technologies such as autonomous mobile robots, robotic trailer unloading, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), and other goods-to-person solutions to optimize productivity. Additionally, ASRS maximize warehouse space by storing inventory in a dense cubic layout and eliminating the need for aisles traditionally required for material handling equipment and operators.

“We focus on continuous improvement across all functions, analyzing process flows to identify waste and eliminate anything that doesn’t create value,” adds Sensing.

For automotive waste, Ryder contracts vendors who recycle or refine and reuse most of its wastes, including nearly three million gallons of used oil from maintenance and fueling locations. Ryder invests in alternative fuel technology and other emerging technologies that improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Ryder has received significant awards and recognition from customers, industry associations, and regulatory communities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay High Achiever Award (2020) and the SmartWay Excellence Award (2013-2014, 2017, 2021).

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations of RyderShare’s capabilities and our sustainability and technology initiatives, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005114/en/

CONTACT: Anne Hendricks

(305) 500-4547

amhendricks@ryder.comAmy Federman

(305) 500-4989

afederman@ryder.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING RAIL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Ryder System, Inc.

PUB: 07/20/2022 06:55 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 06:55 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

PFG’s Contigo® Brand Passes 2 Million Case Milestone

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Performance Food Group Company ’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo ® brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo ® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005937/en/ Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo ® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo ® -branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), Toronto Chapter Celebrates an Evening of Excellence in Communications at the 2022 Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Last night, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto chapter celebrated Toronto’s most talented and innovative public relations and communications practitioners at the annual Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony. Taking place virtually this year, the awards showcased outstanding work in the practice of public relations, receiving 147 high-caliber submissions from a variety of agencies, corporations, individuals and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005797/en/ “I would like to give a big congratulations to the many winners and finalists at this year’s ACE Awards,” said Nancy MacMillan, President, CPRS Toronto Chapter. “The ACE Awards is one of CPRS Toronto’s most exciting nights of the year, and it was a great honour to be surrounded by an incredible group of inspiring practitioners.”
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Third Party Logistics#Ryder System Inc#Inbound Logistics
The Associated Press

China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station. The Wentian was launched from tropical Hainan Island with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. Designed for science and biology experiments, the module lifted off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket, and spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it entered orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. A second lab module, called the Mengtian, is due to be launched in October, and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts are already living in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab. The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase. It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy