Ryder Named 2022 Top Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has been named as a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. This award recognizes the 75 leading third-party logistics providers that demonstrate a deep commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

“As a leader in transportation and logistics, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of our own operations as well as those of our customers,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain solutions for Ryder. “One way we do that is by investing in technologies that find efficiencies and drive waste out of the supply chain. Our RyderShare™ technology, for example, enables real-time visibility and collaboration across the end-to-end supply chain, resulting in reduced out-of-route miles.”

In the warehouses Ryder manages, the company utilizes solar-sourced power, LED lighting, and electric forklifts where possible, to help reduce power consumption. Ryder also continues to pilot technologies such as autonomous mobile robots, robotic trailer unloading, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), and other goods-to-person solutions to optimize productivity. Additionally, ASRS maximize warehouse space by storing inventory in a dense cubic layout and eliminating the need for aisles traditionally required for material handling equipment and operators.

“We focus on continuous improvement across all functions, analyzing process flows to identify waste and eliminate anything that doesn’t create value,” adds Sensing.

For automotive waste, Ryder contracts vendors who recycle or refine and reuse most of its wastes, including nearly three million gallons of used oil from maintenance and fueling locations. Ryder invests in alternative fuel technology and other emerging technologies that improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Ryder has received significant awards and recognition from customers, industry associations, and regulatory communities, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SmartWay High Achiever Award (2020) and the SmartWay Excellence Award (2013-2014, 2017, 2021).

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

