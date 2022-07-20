ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SIMBA Chain and Equideum Health Announce Partnership To Build Web3 Health Data Exchange

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTuLo_0gm3WVlc00

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--

SIMBA Chain is announcing a new partnership for the global healthcare and life sciences industry with Equideum Health, the Web3 and blockchain-powered health company formerly known as ConsenSys Health. The collaboration aims to significantly enhance global healthcare by building a decentralized marketplace, dubbed the Equideum Exchange, for empowering individuals to monetize health and health-relevant data about them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005084/en/

Equideum Health Partners with SIMBA Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrating SIMBA Chain’s cutting-edge blockchain solution SIMBA Blocks with Equideum Health’s Elevated ComputeTM platform will greatly accelerate both cross-blockchain interoperability and the incorporation of healthcare and life sciences supply chain data into the new Web3 data economy enabled by the Equideum Exchange. The development of the Equideum Exchange is expected to conclude by Q1 2023 in collaboration with Equideum Health’s current partners Nokia, Nokia Bell Labs, Microsoft, Intel, and ConsenSys. Users of the Equideum Exchange – including pharmaceutical and medtech companies, and public and global health authorities – will be able to procure data and privacy-preserving analytic compute results for clinical, population health, health economic, patient-centered outcomes research and machine learning purposes. These users will be able to access a growing array of high-integrity, longitudinal data resources unavailable today, accompanied by the fine-grained, verifiable, and enforceable consent and economic participation of the individual data subjects.

The integration of SIMBA Blocks enables Equideum Health to achieve cross-blockchain protocol interoperability across its health data applications seamlessly and with significant cost savings. All user data provided remains completely decentralized and anonymous unless a user explicitly consents to be identified, while users also have the option to set certain conditions for the use of their data, such as time limits or purposes, which are ensured through smart contracts and Equideum Health’s enterprise-facing consumer-centric data policy verification and enforcement tools.

The health data platform is part of Equideum Health’s advancement of the Health 3.0 paradigm, also referred to as “Ownership Health,” which is an extension of the read-write-own concept of Web3. The vision sees health and health-relevant personal data used to deliver precision healthcare tailored to the data subject and also controlled and monetizable directly by that data subject. This allows individuals to profit economically from transactions involving data about them while curating much higher-quality data with verifiable provenance for scientific and global health purposes.

“We are proud to be part of a big advancement of the global healthcare system powered by blockchain technology. The use of SIMBA Blocks in the Equideum Exchange’s development will provide a secure and trusted environment to build interoperable cross-blockchain solutions for longitudinal health data, automated health claims adjudication, interoperability, online patient access and supply chain management. With Equideum Health as our new lead partner for healthcare and life sciences, SIMBA Chain ventures into a new industry that is expected to yield many valuable projects in the months and years to come,” says Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain.

“Adding SIMBA Chain as our lead partner for blockchain-based supply chain initiatives unlocks strategic value at a critical moment: the COVID-19 pandemic has aligned healthcare and life sciences leaders across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors on the urgency to re-architect global supply chains for resilience, adaptability, security, and health equity,” says Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder and CEO of Equideum Health. “Further, by integrating our platforms, our partnership addresses one of the industry’s biggest barriers to adoption of blockchain technology: the deep concern that decentralized applications written for one blockchain ecosystem will not be interoperable cross-chain. Instead of remediating challenges with siloed, poorly utilizable data, this could create still more data silos. Our industry continues to contend with the legacy of non-interoperable electronic health records; it is vital that new exponential technology layered above doesn’t compound the problem.”

About SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The platform auto-generates APIs that support both public and private blockchains and is designed for any developer to easily adopt through drag and drop smart-contract building. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, universities, among others, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions.

About Equideum Health

Equideum Health (formerly ConsenSys Health), a Microsoft and ConsenSys partner and ConsenSys Mesh portfolio company, builds Web3 person-centered healthcare and research networks called Data Integrity and Learning Networks (DILNs). DILNs feature self-sovereign identity, fine-grained verifiable consents, advanced privacy preservation and decentralized data liquidity across enterprise and individual data silos. DILNs are implementations of the company’s Elevated Compute TM platform, powered by Ethereum, tokenization, decentralized artificial intelligence (AI), and confidential computing. Equideum Health’s DILNs prioritize populations with uniquely complex healthcare needs and aim to improve population health and clinical outcomes by impacting access, equity, quality, personalization, engagement and empowerment. Learn more at equideum.health.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005084/en/

Maryam Mahjoub,press@simbachain.com

KEYWORD: INDIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BLOCKCHAIN SOFTWARE HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT WEB3 HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: SIMBA Chain

PUB: 07/20/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/20/2022 07:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The threat of China looms so large that it has united Washington into advancing discussions on funding an unprecedented package of subsidies for the U.S. semiconductor sector. On Tuesday, the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), Toronto Chapter Celebrates an Evening of Excellence in Communications at the 2022 Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Last night, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto chapter celebrated Toronto’s most talented and innovative public relations and communications practitioners at the annual Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards Ceremony. Taking place virtually this year, the awards showcased outstanding work in the practice of public relations, receiving 147 high-caliber submissions from a variety of agencies, corporations, individuals and not-for-profits in the Greater Toronto Area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005797/en/ “I would like to give a big congratulations to the many winners and finalists at this year’s ACE Awards,” said Nancy MacMillan, President, CPRS Toronto Chapter. “The ACE Awards is one of CPRS Toronto’s most exciting nights of the year, and it was a great honour to be surrounded by an incredible group of inspiring practitioners.”
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Canada's child-care investment needs to advance climate change policy goals

On Oct. 8 last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognized that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right. Further to this, a historical ruling by the United Nations Child Rights Committee decided a country can be held accountable for the negative impacts of its carbon emissions on children both within and beyond its territory. Canada is investing $27 billion in early learning and child care. All 13 provinces and territories signed onto the agreement with a promise of reducing parent fees and increasing access for children zero to five years of age. Canada’s federal early...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
TheConversationCanada

Businesses have the responsibility to invest in health and safety when governments fail to

With the lifting of public health measures all over North America and Europe, some governments seem to believe the pandemic is over. Restaurants and theatres are operating at full capacity and without proof of vaccination. PCR testing has been scaled back or nearly eliminated. Masks are gone — even in crowded and poorly ventilated school classrooms. This is despite many people continuing to be highly susceptible to the disease — especially as vaccine-derived and prior infection immunity starts to wane — booster campaigns stall and increasingly contagious variants keep emerging. And while medical professionals have been driven beyond the breaking point...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

PFG’s Contigo® Brand Passes 2 Million Case Milestone

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Performance Food Group Company ’s (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) Contigo ® brand recently surpassed 2 million cases sold in one year, the fastest a PFG brand has reached that important milestone. Launched in 2016, Contigo ® has experienced extraordinary growth and is now one of PFG’s top ten private-label brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005937/en/ Meaning “With You” in Spanish, Contigo ® pays homage to the diversity of Hispanic-Latino cuisine and includes more than 50 products ranging from tortillas to fajita meats to birria base. PFG sources Contigo ® -branded products from suppliers in Mexico, Central and South America, and the U.S. to ensure the freshest ingredients, and to capture the brand essence and promise of “sabor auténtico” (authentic flavors.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Ezoic Announces “Content Month” With Line-Up of SEO, Affiliate Marketing, and Online Advertising Experts and Sneak Peek of Platform’s Newest Features

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers, will present Content Month beginning August 1 at 10 a.m. PDT. The month-long event will feature new products and advice from industry insiders on how to grow audiences, enhance user experience with quality content, better monetize websites, and attract key advertisers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005331/en/ Throughout the month, Ezoic will also provide a first look at its new platform tools for digital publishers. Each product enhancement represents features and services most widely requested by publishers and the ecosystem at large.
INTERNET
The Associated Press

China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station. The Wentian was launched from tropical Hainan Island with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. Designed for science and biology experiments, the module lifted off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket, and spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it entered orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. A second lab module, called the Mengtian, is due to be launched in October, and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts are already living in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab. The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase. It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Economy#Electronic Health Records#Data Management#Health Data Exchange#Consensys Health#The Equideum Exchange#Equideum Health Partners#Equideum Health#Nokia Bell Labs
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy