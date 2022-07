The Kansas City Chiefs focused on the defensive unit during the 2022 NFL Draft. Will any rookies be named the team’s fourth Defensive Rookie of the Year?. With several defensive rookies, the Kansas City Chiefs have abundant options for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. The Chiefs’ defense went from historically awful to mediocre during the 2021 season. With several former starters moving on and multiple positions lacking depth, Kansas City rightfully needed to make some changes.s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO