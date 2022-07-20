ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

So Many Choices

 4 days ago

Linda Lou Church looks over the many hats for sale at...

zip06.com

Maselli Receives JTW Scholarship from Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant and Atlantic Outboard in Westbrook have recently announced the recipient of the 2022 JTW Scholarship. The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Joseph Maselli of Old Saybrook. Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard award an annual scholarship or scholarships to a qualifying individual or individuals who...
zip06.com

Planning for Fun, Entertainment and Community at POCO Aug. 4 to 7

NORTH BRANFORD - After two years of COVID cancellations, it’s time for four days of fun, entertainment, and community, when North Branford’s Potato and Corn (PoCo) Festival returns to Augur Field for its 20th anniversary year Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Some exciting new elements arriving...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Bill’s Seafood Awards Eight Student-Athletes with Scholarships

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant in Westbrook recently presented its annual scholarships for 2022. The Bill’s Seafood scholarship committee handed out scholarships to eight student-athletes who recently graduated from their respective high schools in the local area. The recipients of the 2022 Bill’s Seafood Scholarship include Garret Garbinski and Katherine...
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

North Haven’s Spring Brawl Raises $18,700 for Nate Gagne

The 2022 Spring Brawl fundraiser, hosted by the North Haven High School football team, generated the most money in the 18-year history of the event, raising $18,700 for three-year-old town resident Nate Gagne. The proceeds from the Spring Brawl were recently presented to the Gagne family by members of the North Haven football program.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Branford Attorney Al Ippolito Receives Endorsement for Probate Judge

Branford Attorney Al Ippolito has received the Republican endorsement to be the next Probate Judge for Branford and North Branford, replacing Frank Forgione, who is retiring. “I know I have big shoes to fill,” said Ippolito, “but I feel I have the experience to serve this community as its next probate judge. I have been blessed to have practiced law in Connecticut for many years. For all those years much of my practice has been representing clients in probate matters.”
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

James D. Keating

James D. “Jim” Keating, 80 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away July 11. Jim was born in Hartford to Adrian F. Keating and Margaret (Maroney) Keating Aug. 1, 1941. He graduated from Saint Augustine Elementary School (1955) and Morgan G. Bulkeley High School (1959) in Hartford. Jim married Salvatrice (Farinella) Keating June 15, 1963 in Hartford. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 1963, Jim was hired as an engineer by the Norden Company. After one year, Jim took a leave of absence to pursue his MBA. In 1965, Jim was hired by International Business Machines (IBM) as a sales executive. He worked for IBM for 44 years. For many years, Jim served as a volunteer in several Old Saybrook organizations. These include the Old Saybrook Economic Development Commission, moderator of the District 1 polling location for local and national elections, and serving lunch for the Old Saybrook Soup Kitchen in Centerbrook.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Abe Ovadia Organ Trio to Perform at Branford Jazz Series July 28

Having emerged as one of the preeminent guitarists on the New York City Jazz scene, Aba Ovadia and his organ trio will be showcased in the Branford Jazz Series schedule on Thursday, July 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Branford Town Green. A jazz virtuoso, one of the...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Leroy Packer

Leroy Packer died peacefully at home on July 15 at the age of 98. Roy, a longtime resident of Guilford, was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty; He is survived by his children, Dr. Susan Packer and Dr. David Packer; his daughter-in-law Tara Packer; and devoted friend and companion on his final journey, Barbara Knapp.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Angeline (Grieco) Walicki

Angeline (Grieco) Walicki, 95, of Madison died peacefully July 10 surrounded by her loving family. Angie was born Nov. 28, 1926 in New Britain, the daughter of the late Mary and Nunzio Grieco. Angie grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. She worked for Stanley...
MADISON, CT
zip06.com

Ronald B. Cerrito

Ronald B. “Ron” Cerrito of Branford, died July 14 at the Mary Wade Home in New Haven. Ronald was born in New Haven, Feb. 20, 1940, a son of the late Anthony and Marian Toro Cerrito. He had been the owner and operator, along with his twin brother...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Branford Police Investigation Leads to Arrest for 2021 Bank Robbery

An East Haven man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 bank robbery in Branford. On Wednesday, July 20, Branford Police Department reported the arrest of Jason Gardner, 34, of East Haven. Gardner was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree (53a-135) and Larceny 2nd Degree (53a-123). Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Hills Helps North Branford Continue its Tradition of Excellence

During her time in the North Branford softball program, Bella Hills has become a three-time Shoreline Conference champion, an All-Conference honoree, and a captain of the Thunderbirds. As she moves on to play softball at Fairleigh Dickinson, Bella says that competing for North Branford allowed her love for the sport to flourish as she carved out a solid career on the ballfield.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Ed and Jeff Crisafi Receive Inaugural Award for East Haven

East Haven softball Head Coach Ed Crisafi and Assistant Coach Jeff Crisafi recently received a distinction that was presented for the first time at the high school. Ed Crisafi and Jeff Crisafi were presented with East Haven High School’s inaugural Head and Assistant Coaches of the Year Award on the heels of a record-setting season for the Yellowjackets’ softball team.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Stingers Take the Majors Title in Madison Little League

The Stingers claimed the Madison Little League Majors Division championship by earning an 8-5 win versus the Golden Plungers on June 11. The victory proved a fitting ending for a Stingers’ team that finished with the season with an overall record of 16-2-1 and had a run differential of plus-99.
MADISON, CT

