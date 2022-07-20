ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of setting fire to Anderson Co. motel twice

By Robert Cox, Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday accused of twice setting fire to an Anderson motel as well as another building.

Anderson Police said 20-year-old James Steven Fleming, Jr. is charged with two counts of second degree arson and one count of third degree arson.

Two of the arson charges are related to fire at the Thunderbird Motor Lodge on Sharpe Street.

The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted to a fire at the motel just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters said upon arrival, they found a second-story room of the vacant motel on fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

    Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson, S.C., July 20, 2022 (From: Anderson FD)
    Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson, S.C., July 20, 2022 (From: Anderson FD)
    Fire at Thunderbird Motor Lodge in Anderson, S.C., July 20, 2022 (From: Anderson FD)

Authorities said firefighters responded to a previous fire Monday morning at the same location. Firefighters were able to locate the room involved and extinguish the fire within minutes.

The third arson charge was related to a fire behind the property of a former insurance office at the corner of Sharpe Street and Main Street, police said.

Fleming is being held in the Anderson City Jail. He is expected to appear in bond court Thursday morning.

Anderson Police said they will request that Fleming be held without bond due to the risk to the public and the risk of flight due to him not having a fixed address.

