Rockin’ the Market

Joan LaFontaine passed away on June 25 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida with her family by her side. Mrs. LaFontaine was born on June 12, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Catherine Lynch Freed and Samuel Freed. The family later settled in West Haven. Joan attended St. Lawrence School and later graduated high school from Laurelton Hall. Joan married Lou LaFontaine with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage in May. Through his long career with United Technologies, Joan and Lou traveled around the world including memorable visits to Africa, Switzerland, Paris, and Australia.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO