Chester, CT

Rockin’ the Market

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight-year-old Greyson Charles cranked his amp (not quite to 11) at the Chester Sunday Market...

NBC Connecticut

Sunflower Sales at Buttonwood Farm to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Starting this weekend, you can experience beautiful blooming sunflowers and help make dreams come true for some local children. From July 23 to July 31, Buttonwood Farm is holding its 18th Sunflower for Wishes fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds from sunflower sales are going to the Make-A-Wish foundation to better the lives of children with critical illnesses.
GRISWOLD, CT
Planning for Fun, Entertainment and Community at POCO Aug. 4 to 7

NORTH BRANFORD - After two years of COVID cancellations, it’s time for four days of fun, entertainment, and community, when North Branford’s Potato and Corn (PoCo) Festival returns to Augur Field for its 20th anniversary year Thursday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 7. Some exciting new elements arriving...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Tri-It Taproom in Avon brings unique concept to the area

AVON – A unique business in the state has opened in Avon, featuring self-serve alcohol. Tri-It Taproom opened in late June in the former Truffles Bakery location on Route 44. While new to the state, self-serve craft beer taprooms are now legal in more than 40 states. Melissa Norris...
AVON, CT
Thursdays On The Dock To Feature Butter Jones

Butter Jones will perform as part of the Thursdays on the Dock on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Connecticut River Museum, 67 Main Street, Essex. Attendees should plan to bring a chair or blanket. The presenting sponsor Privé Swiss Wellness will offer massages and giveaways.
ESSEX, CT
North Haven’s Spring Brawl Raises $18,700 for Nate Gagne

The 2022 Spring Brawl fundraiser, hosted by the North Haven High School football team, generated the most money in the 18-year history of the event, raising $18,700 for three-year-old town resident Nate Gagne. The proceeds from the Spring Brawl were recently presented to the Gagne family by members of the North Haven football program.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Maselli Receives JTW Scholarship from Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard

Bill’s Seafood Restaurant and Atlantic Outboard in Westbrook have recently announced the recipient of the 2022 JTW Scholarship. The recipient of this year’s scholarship is Joseph Maselli of Old Saybrook. Bill’s Seafood and Atlantic Outboard award an annual scholarship or scholarships to a qualifying individual or individuals who...
Ames’s old headquarters site will become a mixed-use property

More than 15 years after Ames Department Stores and its well-known CEO Joe Ettore closed shop and exited their Connecticut headquarters, the building will finally be torn down. The site on the Silas Deane highway, less than 10 miles from Hartford, has been purchased by Hamden, Conn.-based Belfonti Companies, which...
HAMDEN, CT
Abe Ovadia Organ Trio to Perform at Branford Jazz Series July 28

Having emerged as one of the preeminent guitarists on the New York City Jazz scene, Aba Ovadia and his organ trio will be showcased in the Branford Jazz Series schedule on Thursday, July 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Branford Town Green. A jazz virtuoso, one of the...
BRANFORD, CT
Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
Coventry Lake closes for the foreseeable future

COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry Lake is being closed for the foreseeable future due to blue-green algae growth from the recent heatwave, officials said. It was announced on Friday that the lake won't be open for at least three weeks because of the algae growth. Both Patriots Park and Liscke...
Joan LaFontaine

Joan LaFontaine passed away on June 25 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida with her family by her side. Mrs. LaFontaine was born on June 12, 1934 in Newark, New Jersey to Catherine Lynch Freed and Samuel Freed. The family later settled in West Haven. Joan attended St. Lawrence School and later graduated high school from Laurelton Hall. Joan married Lou LaFontaine with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage in May. Through his long career with United Technologies, Joan and Lou traveled around the world including memorable visits to Africa, Switzerland, Paris, and Australia.
WEST HAVEN, CT
A Day (Or Two) In Washington Depot And Kent, Connecticut

Drive through Litchfield County and you’ll encounter one charming New England town after another, separated by winding, forested roads. If you’re looking for a daytrip activity in the Litchfield Hills, you can start out at one of these two towns as you explore the allure of Northwest Connecticut.
KENT, CT
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.
CLINTON, CT

