Video: Brooklyn shooting suspect wounds 4, including teen boy

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of an unsolved weekend shooting in Brownsville that left four people injured , including a 16-year-old boy struck in the head.

The shooting unfolded around 8:10 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Livonia and Rockaway avenues, according to authorities.

The newly-released footage shows the gunman running toward the camera, apparently being chased by two people. But then he suddenly wheeled around and pointed a handgun toward his pursuers, who tumbled to the street, the footage shows.

By the time the shooter fled the scene, four people had been struck, authorities said. In addition to the teen victim, one man, 24, was struck in the torso and another, 59, was shot in the leg, officials said. A third man, 34, was grazed on the back.

The grazed man declined medical attention, while the other three victims were hospitalized in what police described as stable condition.

In addition to the video footage, investigators released still photos of the suspect, including one of him riding a blue scooter on Sackman Street near Herkimer Street about an hour prior to the shooting.

He’s described as having a thin build and a large afro, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with multiple patches, dark sweatpants, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

