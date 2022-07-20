ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Google and other Big Tech firms are being scrutinized post-Roe

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rlsub_0gm3V4Ih00

Big Tech i s under scrutiny for the possibility that its data could be used to prosecute or sue women who have gotten abortions .

Major companies such as Facebook, Apple, and Google have received a notable focus from lawmakers and privacy advocates for their potential role in gathering information about women who have received abortions. While it has only been weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, privacy advocates have warned that law enforcement or private citizens could use data collected by the firms to target women seeking abortions.

"I think there's a valid concern that state and local law enforcement could go on 'fishing' expeditions and go on widescale subpoenas of online platforms," Adam Kovacevich , CEO of the think tank Chamber of Progress, told the Washington Examiner .

BILLION-DOLLAR BATTLE: JUDGE SETS COURT DATE FROM TWITTER SUIT AGAINST MUSK

While most laws restricting abortion target providers, rather than women getting abortions, some privacy activists fear that legislation could be passed to penalize women for abortions. Texas and Oklahoma have passed laws allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers or people who may have assisted in helping someone get one. While at least one state has attempted to pass legislation that would try to stop women from getting out-of-state abortions, the legislation has not passed yet.

The concerns about Big Tech involve the use of "geofence warrants," a form of warrant in which law enforcement asks for specific information regarding a user's data. Google has received thousands of these warrants since 2018, with the majority filed by state jurisdictions in large states like California, Texas, and Florida. While Google's data do not reveal why the warrants were filed, it is possible that law enforcement may seek abortion-related conduct via an abortion-related warrant if a state passed such a law.

Companies such as Google and Apple could provide such data, but it would depend on the breadth or detail of the subpoena. Kovacevich, a 12-year veteran of Google, said that the company could decline to comply based on the subpoena's scope. "In general, platforms try to avoid complying with the broad fishing expeditions for data from law enforcement," Kovacevich said.

Warrants are not the only way law enforcement could get data regarding abortions. Data brokers have previously sold abortion clinic-related data for cheap to clients. At least one firm, SafeGraph, sold a week's worth of location data involving visits to abortion clinics for only $160, according to VICE . While the company has stated that it does not intend to sell similar data sets in the future, the sale reflects how allegedly accessible those data are. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, purchase data sets without seeking proper warrants, based on documents released by the ACLU.

It is also why Democratic lawmakers have pushed for Google and other Big Tech companies to clamp down on abortion-related user data. Four Democratic senators filed a letter on June 24, the same day Roe was overturned, requesting that the Federal Trade Commission investigate Google and Apple for gathering abortion-related data. The chamber has also requested that Attorney General Merrick Garland update the Department of Justice's privacy policies so that local law enforcement cannot acquire a woman's personal data under the Constitution.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Other health experts have expressed concerns about period tracker apps containing information about a woman's menstrual cycle.

Tech companies have been slow to respond to requests about this data collection practice. While Google has said it will delete location history data for anyone who visits abortion-related centers, most tech companies remain quiet on whether they would oblige warrant requests for personal data.

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
WashingtonExaminer

Bo Jackson covered Uvalde shooting victims' funeral costs

Bo Jackson was an anonymous donor who covered the funeral expenses for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in May, according to a new report. The college football Hall of Famer donated a $170,000 check to ease the financial burden on the families that had to bury their children after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the Texas school.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Abortion Laws#Politics Federal#Post Roe#The Supreme Court#Chamber Of Progress#The Washington Examiner
WashingtonExaminer

Man dies days after being charged with attack causing sister's two-year coma

A West Virginia man who was charged with beating his sister and causing her to fall into a two-year coma died just days after being arrested. Daniel Palmer was booked into South Central Regional Jail on July 15 after being charged with the attempted murder of his sister Wanda Palmer, who identified her brother as the attacker after waking up from a two-year coma last month. The 55-year-old man was "uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the jail," officials told NBC.
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
WashingtonExaminer

Kagan warns Supreme Court will lose legitimacy if it strays from ‘public sentiment’

The Supreme Court may lose its legitimacy if it strays too far from public sentiment, according to Justice Elena Kagan. Kagan, a liberal judge appointed to the court in 2010 by former President Barack Obama, tied the standing of the court to its “connection to the public,” noting it could be dangerous if people continue to view Supreme Court justices as increasingly partisan, likely an allusion to the recent contentious court term that saw the overturning of Roe v. Wade and an expansion of gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
67K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy