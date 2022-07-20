Showing Off

James D. “Jim” Keating, 80 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away July 11. Jim was born in Hartford to Adrian F. Keating and Margaret (Maroney) Keating Aug. 1, 1941. He graduated from Saint Augustine Elementary School (1955) and Morgan G. Bulkeley High School (1959) in Hartford. Jim married Salvatrice (Farinella) Keating June 15, 1963 in Hartford. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 1963, Jim was hired as an engineer by the Norden Company. After one year, Jim took a leave of absence to pursue his MBA. In 1965, Jim was hired by International Business Machines (IBM) as a sales executive. He worked for IBM for 44 years. For many years, Jim served as a volunteer in several Old Saybrook organizations. These include the Old Saybrook Economic Development Commission, moderator of the District 1 polling location for local and national elections, and serving lunch for the Old Saybrook Soup Kitchen in Centerbrook.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO