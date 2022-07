In November 2021, Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault declared an emergency order that put an immediate halt on a residential development in Longueuil, Que., to protect the critical habitat of one of Canada’s threatened amphibian species — the western chorus frog. While this was one of the few cases where the federal government applied the Species at Risk Act to cease development on private land, the Canadian Shield’s population of western chorus frog — in addition to many other closely related species — has declined over the past 60 years and continues to be an issue...

ANIMALS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO