Atlantic City, NJ

Strike Looms at Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos

By Eric Scott
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After avoiding a strike at seven of Atlantic City's casinos, a new threat of a walkout has emerged at two other gaming halls. Members of Unite Here Local 54 have authorized a job action at the end of the month at Resorts and...

wpgtalkradio.com

94.5 PST

Atlantic City, NJ Just Got a New Shocking Title

As a Jersey Girl, I'm kind of surprised at the latest title Atlantic City has grabbed from a national travel website. Fodor's just named the boardwalk in Atlantic City as the best in the country. Wow. Fodor's said, "Atlantic City's boardwalk is internationally famous. It's said to be the world's...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Business
City
Atlantic City, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

More ‘no cash’ E-ZPass only exits popping up in NJ (Opinion)

You're probably not one of the less than 15% of New Jersey drivers who don't have E-Z Pass who travel our toll roads. It's got to make you wonder what people do if they don't have E-ZPass on the increasing number of exits in New Jersey. One of the more noticeable ones on the Atlantic City Expressway is Exit 17 for Route 50 in Mays Landing. It's about a third of the way up the expressway to the end, just before a big toll plaza.
TRAFFIC
#Casino#Golden Nugget#6abc News#Ac
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Home, Boat Owners Preparing For Ocean City’s Night In Venice Event

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — What better place to be on a hot July Friday than at the Jersey Shore? So many people in Ocean City are spending their days in the sand or by the ocean. Ocean City will be especially busy on the bay this weekend as the city’s annual Night in Venice takes place on Saturday. This will be the 67th year Ocean City residents and visitors will celebrate this one-of-a-kind event. There is a theme every year, though homeowners are free to decorate as they see fit. This year’s theme is Mummer’s Struttin’ on the Bay. So many homes and boats will be decorated to celebrate the mummers and several mummers bands will be on-site. However, Night in Venice is first and foremost a celebration or a grand party really centered on family and community. A lot of work and preparation goes into the event. The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The evening will cap off with a fireworks display around 9 p.m. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Celtic Christmas In July Comes to Sea Isle City

This holiday event is a must-see! If you're looking for the perfect place to celebrate a Celtic Christmas in July, consider Sea Isle City. This Irish-inspired town has weekend live entertainment, shopping markets, and delicious food. Celtic Christmas in July in Sea Isle City NJ. A 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Economy
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man wounded in early morning shooting

An Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1400 block of Central Avenue for a report of someone shot, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers found the 27-year-old man wounded, and evidence of gunfire, according to the report. The man, whose name was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A host of new job opportunities for NJ teachers in South Jersey

Depending on where you live in NJ, there’s a chance you tell certain people you’re from Philly so that they can better conceptualize where you live. For example, I have friends in Cherry Hill who often say they’re from Philly when meeting strangers. For those New Jerseyans who teach and live quite close to Philly, a whole new world of job opportunities may have just opened up for you.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
News 12

The 12 Best Boardwalks in America: Guess which Jersey Shore town boardwalk finished first?

Fodor'sTravel has come out with a list of the 12 Best Boardwalks in America and ranked first was the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The website says about the boardwalk, "Atlantic City's Boardwalk is internationally famous. It is said to be the world's first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure's original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Beat the heat in N.J. at these 13 water parks and splash pads

A version of this story first published in 2018. Yes, there’s a “day” for everything. So you shouldn’t be surprised that Thursday, July 28, is National Water Park Day. The day was founded by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which has some of the country’s biggest water parks, but was meant to be celebrated by parks both big and small.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

