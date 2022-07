In October of 2021, WCYY expanded its signal and reach and brought in the biggest morning show in New England. That meant you could suddenly hear the station on 103.7 from Lewiston/Auburn to Western Maine as well as all the way to the White Mountains and beyond in New Hampshire, and also on 95.9 in Augusta. And of course, you could hear it on 94.3 in Portland and southern Maine.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO