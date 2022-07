Officials in Marin County are again advising residents and visitors to wear high-quality masks as the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron dominate the county's COVID-19 samples. On Thursday, the county said that the BA.2-related variants have shown high transmission rates over the last three months, with 90 percent of all COVID-19 infections being linked to them. These strains are also better able to evade the body's immune response, county health officials said.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO