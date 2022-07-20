ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How low-income people, elderly can get cooling assistance as Central Virginia heat index climbs above 100

By Sabrina Shutters
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – As temperatures climb to the mid-90s every day this week and the humidity stays high, it’s feeling like more than 100 degrees outside.

StormTracker8 Chief Meteorologist John Bernier reports there will most likely be a heat advisory in effect over Central Virginia Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that 299 people went to care centers for heat-related illnesses last week alone.

How you can avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures and humidity rises

StormTracker8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo reports the heat index in our area today will rise to between 100 and 105.

Folks who are spending time outside in the heat need to drink two to four glasses of water every hour and take breaks to avoid heat cramps, stroke and dehydration, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Need to cool off? Cooling stations now open in Richmond

People in low-income households or in homes with someone aged 60 or over, with a disability or under age six can get some help on their electric bill or with fixing cooling equipment through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program .

Symptoms of heat-related illness are heavy sweating, increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness or headache.

Currently, there are at least nine cooling stations open in Richmond at each of the city’s public libraries.

