ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, KY

JES/SES SBDM to meet today

By Derek Aaron
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown and Salem Elementary Combined Site Based Decision Making Council will hold...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Patty Jo Hammond, age 52, of Russell Springs

Patty Jo Hammond, 52, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Saturday, July 23rd, at Russell County Hospital. Patty was born in Albany, KY on November 2, 1969, a daughter of the late Reba (Garner) and Samuel Ray Hammond. She was a former factory worker at Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems. Patty...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Schools announce free school supplies this year

The Russell County School District announced that it will once again be providing basic school supplies for students this upcoming school year. This will be the third year in a row that the district has provided basic school supplies. Ford reminds everyone that if a student or family has a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Lynda Lee Loy, 77, of Russell Springs

Lynda Lee Loy, 77, of Russell Springs, died Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. Born February 13, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, Lynda was formerly a Moffett, and grew up in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She married Charles Loy in 1961. They welcomed a son, Matthew Loy, in 1970. She was a factory worker before opening her own daycare that she ran and operated for over 20 years. The children that she helped to raise, many now adults, remember her fondly for her immense wisdom and unique ability to approach any situation or person with compassion and warmth. “Nanny” will never be forgotten by those she so diligently took care of.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Gary Dean Foley, age 61, of Russell Springs

Gary Dean Foley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was 61 years of age. Gary was born in Adair County on April 19, 1961, son of the late Eldridge Paul and Audra Shearer Foley. He was mechanically inclined, spending most of his working career as a fabricator building barges. Gary was a talented guitarist and enjoyed listening to different kinds of music.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Jamestown, KY
City
Salem, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
lakercountry.com

127 yard sale less than two weeks away

The annual 127 yard sale will once again make its way through Russell County this year, with the world’s longest yard sale making its way through the county in less than two weeks. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7, although...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Columbia house fire likely caused by lightning

A house fire in Columbia was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to officials in Adair County. The fire occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Pear Tree Lane in Columbia, owned by Dean Adams. Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly, and the home...
COLUMBIA, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown woman arrested Friday afternoon

A Jamestown woman was arrested Friday afternoon by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, 46-year-old April J. Roy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription substance not in original container, and criminal trespassing first degree. Roy was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the...
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Stolen vehicle recovered in the Sano community

A vehicle stolen from the Millerfield area of Adair County roughly three months ago was recovered in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was called on April 11 with a report of a stolen 2011 Jeep Patriot SUV, and an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office led law enforcement to a location on Sano Road where the vehicle was discovered behind a barn in the edge of the woods.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Principal#Decision Making#Jes#Ses#Executive Session#Jes Ses Sbdm
lakercountry.com

Pulaski County Man Arrested on Attempted Murder and Murder Charges from Two Separate Incidents

A Pulaski County man, 57 year old John Stacy, was arrested Saturday on two separate warrants, one charging him with attempted murder from one incident, and then a second warrant charging him with murder from a separate incident. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck issued a press statement late Saturday night explaining the details which led to Stacy’s arrests.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy