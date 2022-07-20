JES/SES SBDM to meet today

Lynda Lee Loy, 77, of Russell Springs, died Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. Born February 13, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, Lynda was formerly a Moffett, and grew up in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She married Charles Loy in 1961. They welcomed a son, Matthew Loy, in 1970. She was a factory worker before opening her own daycare that she ran and operated for over 20 years. The children that she helped to raise, many now adults, remember her fondly for her immense wisdom and unique ability to approach any situation or person with compassion and warmth. “Nanny” will never be forgotten by those she so diligently took care of.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO