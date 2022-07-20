ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Top of the Morning, July 20, 2022

By JIM ROSSOW
A scene from last year’s Parking Lot Outreach at Vineyard Church in Urbana (from left): Senior Pastor Mike Yoder, Steven Qian, Tamara Brandt, Russ Lake and Carol Lake. Provided

Urbana’s Vineyard Church offers more than parking spaces to the scores of Carle Foundation Hospital employees forced to adjust during the Champaign County Fair.

There’s coffee and kind words, too.

“It’s a blessing for us when we see a difference in their step or a smile on their face,” church member Carol Lake said.

With fairground lots booked starting this weekend, Carle shifts some of its parking to Vineyard’s nearby property along Lincoln Avenue, where shuttles take employees to work and back. That’s where Vineyard’s annual, innovative Parking Lot Outreach comes into play.

Starting next Monday and continuing through July 28, a handful of church members — including Carol, 70, and her husband, Russ, 71 — will be on hand from 6 to 8 a.m. to meet, greet and serve the Carle crew.

It’s become as much a part of fair week as funnel cakes.

“For us, it’s a fun thing to do,” Carol said, “just to be there and welcome them and see them off for the day.”

