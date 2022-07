TikTok - the video-sharing platform - took the world by a popularity hurricane and now many social media companies are looking to catch up, introducing short videos to their platforms and growing their feature set. Instagram is one of those, with its answer to TikTok, Instagram Reels, which was introduced back in August 2020. And now, Engadget reports Meta has launched more tools to create Reels in an attempt to boost engagement with Reels and to have more creators making short videos.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO