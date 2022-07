NATCHEZ — A local 11-and-under travel baseball team called the Mississippi (MS) Royals, which has players from Natchez, Vidalia, and Monterey, recently competed in the USSSA Mississippi Gulf Coast Global AA World Series in Gulfport and finished runner-up. Mississippi Royals head coach Adam Conerly said the team did quite well in the AA World Series, which took place from Thursday, June 30,’ through Sunday, July 3, considering the level of competition and having to deal with the high heat and humidity during the tournament.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO