A trial to determine how much Alex Jones will pay in defamation damages to the parents of a slain Sandy Hook boy will begin in Texas with jury selection on July 25 and opening statements the following day. This is the first of three such trials for Sandy Hook families who won defamation lawsuits against Jones in 2021 after he called the massacre of 26 first graders and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary school “staged,” “synthetic,” “manufactured,” “a giant hoax,” and “completely fake with actors.” Here is what to expect.

