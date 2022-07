Click here to read the full article. When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies. However, for her latest single and music video for “Friends,” you’ll find Monica channeling that same energy.More from VIBE.comTy Dolla $ign, Dvsn, And More To Headline The Next 'Femme It Forward: Serenade'Monica Talks 'Open Roads' Country Album Ahead Of Next R&B SingleMonica Performs Classic Songs And Teases New...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO