Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believed the “natural” next fight for bantamweight star Sean O’Malley was not Petr Yan, but rather Pedro Munhoz again. At UFC 276 earlier this month, O’Malley appeared set for his toughest test to date in the form of Pedro Munhoz, a man whom “Sugar” had hoped to add to the win column of his record to help elevate him into the top 10.

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO