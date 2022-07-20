Dogecoin, Bitcoin Lead Recovery Among Majors, But Some Analysts Warn of Selling Pressure
By Shaurya Malwa
CoinDesk
4 days ago
Bitcoin (BTC) neared $23,500, its highest level in over a month, during the early European hours on Wednesday. The gain came as ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to $1,500 earlier this week ahead of the Ethereum blockchain's expected “Merge” in September. Dogecoin’s DOGE...
Prices: Bitcoin trades sideways to hold above $23K; altcoins surge. Insights: Tesla's jettisoning of $936 million in BTC suggests it does not really believe in the asset. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Core Scientific (CORZ), the largest bitcoin (BTC) miner by hashrate, or total computing power, has signed an agreement with investment bank B. Riley to issue up to $100 million of shares to the bank over two years to enhance liquidity. Core Scientific has the right but no obligation to issue...
The bear market that’s hitting all corners of the digital assets industry isn't over yet and could see some more pain over the next few quarters, according to crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI). The crypto sector may still experience a few areas of pain for some exchanges and crypto...
"The Hash" discusses the top stories of the day, including the arrest of a former Coinbase product manager on charges of wire fraud and insider trading. Plus, the panel weighs in on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's future bitcoin (BTC) plans, after the electric vehicle maker sold the majority of its BTC holdings in the second quarter.
The founders of insolvent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital have broken their silence in an interview with Bloomberg. "The Hash" team discusses the latest revelations as the duo denies claims they pulled money from the fund before its collapse. Plus, a closer look at crypto lender Nexo's attestations.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles its efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
The difficulty of mining a bitcoin block dropped by 5% on Thursday as miners turned off their machines to lower power demands on energy grids dealing with a U.S. heat wave, particularly in Texas. The bitcoin mining difficulty adjusts automatically every two weeks to keep the time needed to mine...
Are two tokens better than one? It’s a question that blockchain developers are increasingly wrestling with, even if the major networks aren’t likely to change their model anytime soon. Although the traditional single-token system favored by Bitcoin and Ethereum undoubtedly has its merits – deep liquidity, simplicity –...
Tesla (TSLA) opting to sell 75% of its bitcoin (BTC) holdings is unlikely to have a significant impact on whether other firms will be adding crypto to their corporate treasuries. For starters, CEO Elon Musk has not entirely abandoned Tesla’s bitcoin position, and said during the company conference call he...
The key to long-term investing success in cryptocurrencies is really no different than it is for investing in any other growth-oriented, volatile asset class: Time in the market beats timing the market. The problem is that severe downswings, characteristic of cryptocurrencies, can cause many investors to lose faith in buy-and-hold...
Major cryptocurrencies gained on Friday with ether (ETH) breaking the $1,600 level amid a run-up in broader equity markets in Asia and Europe. Asia Dow ended the day 0.37% higher, with gains of over 0.4% in Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Singapore. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.28%, and the Stoxx 600 jumped 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, however, slipped as investors await the next batch of second-quarter earnings reports. S&P 500 traded 0.26% lower, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.42% ahead of the opening bell in New York.
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. Today, the Bitcoin energy debate is all about how much energy bitcoin mining consumes, and what percentage of that comes from renewable sources. Today’s guest Troy Cross argues that in the future, Bitcoin will be seen as a technology that actually enables the overall economy to move to cleaner, greener energy sources even beyond mining itself.
In earnings disclosures Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) announced it had sold 75% of the bitcoin (BTC) held on its balance sheet. The company appears to have made a small profit on the BTC, which it first announced purchasing in early 2021. Tesla’s initial purchase of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin was...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission used its first insider-trading case Thursday to formally declare nine digital tokens as “securities“ in its ongoing practice of defining its crypto oversight through enforcement actions. The federal securities regulator filed a complaint Thursday alleging a former Coinbase (COIN) product manager engaged...
The liquidation trust for cryptocurrency lender Cred sued Uphold Friday, alleging that the crypto exchange masterminded the product that ultimately caused Cred to seek bankruptcy protection in 2020. That product, CredEarn, offered retail investors high yields until the investments Cred made with depositor money soured. Sound familiar?. Although not as...
Quantitative trading giant Susquehanna International Group plans to open an office in the Bahamas, joining a rush of cryptocurrency trading shops wooed by the island nation’s industry-friendly policies, two people familiar with the plan said. Based just outside Philadelphia and with offices worldwide, Susquehanna is a major liquidity provider...
The bear market has brought a mass of unrest within the crypto sector. Certainly, with the crypto sagas progressing amid endless news about mismanagement of finances, token manipulation, bankruptcy, debt and lawsuits, the bitcoin-crypto attackers are all encompassing. However, if you are in the crypto industry, especially if you are a financial adviser, this is a time of opportunity.
Mercado Bitcoin will start operating in Mexico in the second half of the year via an acquisition, CEO Reinaldo Rabelo told Reuters. Other than saying the purchase will not necessarily be another crypto exchange, Rabelo declined to give more details, saying Mercado is awaiting regulatory approval for the deal. Mercado...
This crypto fallout didn’t just randomly happen. The vulnerabilities in crypto protocols for users and the protocols themselves have presented many threats. Where do we go from here? Is there a balance between security/regulation and a decentralized approach?. On today’s episode of “Money Reimagined,” to dive deeper into this...
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. Qiao Wang is a creator of and core contributor to Alliance DAO, an accelerator for Web3 companies in decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, distributed autonomous organizations (DAO), non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. In this episode, he and NLW discuss the macro landscape, how this bear market is different and what he’d like to see entrepreneurs build during this quieter period.
