Nassau County, NY

Cooling centers open across Nassau and Suffolk counties

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking to beat the heat today, there are cooling centers open...

longisland.com

West Babylon Man Charged with Leaving Dog in Blistering Heat

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ronkonkoma man arrested for nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man allegedly for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore allegedly threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

CBS New York

Fetty Luciano arrested in Mansion at Glen Cove shooting

GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A hip-hop artist from Brooklyn is facing charges in last week's shooting at the Mansion at Glen Cove in Nassau County.Police have arrested 26-year-old Remy Marshall, who is known as Fetty Luciano.READ MORE: Investigation continues following shootings at famed Glen Cove hotelThree people were shot during a pool party at the venue on July 10. A security guard and two party-goers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Marshall is being charged with attempted murder and weapons possession.The motive for the shooting is unclear.
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Fire Department captures first place

In what is called old-fashioned drill events the Seaford Inmates representing the Seaford Fire Department took the spot over the Bayville Oak Neckers, Lynbrook Tumblers, Albertson Slo Pokes and the Point Lookout Smokin Seagulls at the Nassau County Drill at the Four Towns Fireman’s Training Center in Merrick on July 9. The North Merrick Fire Department were the event hosts.
SEAFORD, NY
nypressnews.com

5 people rushed to hospital after boat explosion in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a boat caught fire Friday afternoon near the Kings Point marina. It happened near Stepping Stone Lake, according to police. Two adults, two teenagers and a child were hurt. First responders said they suffered burns and the...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Nassau, New York, Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott Haven, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Throgs Neck Bridge around 125 PM EDT. Great Neck and Bayside around 130 PM EDT. Manhasset and Sands Point around 135 PM EDT. Port Washington around 140 PM EDT. Glen Cove around 145 PM EDT. Bayville and Brookville around 150 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 155 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
27east.com

Multiple Fire Departments Fight Brush Fire In Napeague Dunelands

Multiple fire departments are responding to a large brush fire spanning several acres in the dunelands of Napeague on Friday evening. The fire is east of Napeague Harbor, at the... more. A 31-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Ditch Plains Beach ... 20 Jul 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Gym Fire Doused Off Route 17

Firefighters doused an early-morning commercial blaze off Route 17. The two-alarm fire broke out in a building that houses Powerhouse Gym on McKee Drive in Mahwah around 7 a.m. Firefighters had it knocked down in under a half-hour. Island Road was temporarily closed. No injuries were reported. Mahwah firefighters brought...
MAHWAH, NJ
rtands.com

Crews ready for final leg of LIRR third track expansion project

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) announced eastbound service between New Hyde Park and Westbury will experience changes in August and September as crews begin incorporating the newly built third track to the LIRR Main Line by demolishing temporary platforms and completing track and signal systems work and testing.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS New York

Early morning fire rips through businesses in Nassau County

MERRICK, N.Y. -- A massive fire broke out overnight at a restaurant in Nassau County. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building on Merrick Avenue near Loines Avenue in Merrick. Investigators say the fire affected five businesses in total and nearby homes were evacuated. One firefighter was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for a minor injuries. So far, there's no word on how the fire started, but investigators say it's not suspicious. 
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

