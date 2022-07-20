Farming Today with KRVN, July 20, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women's basketball team will tip off its 2022-23 regular-season schedule by taking on Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Nov. 7. The game between the Huskers and the Mavs is expected to tip off at Noon following the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally at Pinnacle Bank Arena earlier in the day. Last season, the pep rally welcomed more than 1,500 middle-grades students from nearly 30 school districts across the state of Nebraska. The event, which has been co-sponsored by the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, features positive messages from Husker student-athletes, coaches and athletic administrators.

