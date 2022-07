Earlier this month, General Motors filed to trademark “Cascada,” but now, GM Authority has learned that the filing has been abandoned. Originally filed on June 30th, 2022, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application was assigned serial number 97484017. The application was classified in the Goods and Services category of “motor land passenger vehicles, namely automobiles.” It was abandoned just one week later on July 6th, 2022.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO