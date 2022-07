Voters in Nashville and Memphis are heading to the polls on Aug. 4 to decide on five amendments to their cities’ charters. Memphis voters will decide on one charter amendment. If passed, the Memphis measure would increase the term limits of the city council and mayor to three 4-year terms rather than the current two 4-year term limit, allowing them a maximum length in office of 12 years. In 2018, Memphis voters rejected a similar proposal, Ordinance No. 5676, which would have increased the term limits as well. It was defeated by a margin of 60.14% against to 39.86% in favor.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO