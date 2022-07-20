ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Basketball: Looking back at the Tigers career of Shaquille O’Neal

By Matt Melton
Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest big men to ever play the game of basketball, Shaquille O’Neal may largely be remembered by his success in the professional game where he holds a resume that includes being a four-time NBA champion and a 15-time All-Star. A Hall of Famer whose time in the sport...

247Sports

LSU's history in SEC Media preseason poll

With SEC Media Days in the book, we can finally start turning our attention to fall camp as we preview everything LSU football for the 2022 season. The Tigers play in the toughest division and the toughest conference in college football, a league where teams and fanbases live and die with every result, so there’s been no pity on LSU for its struggles the past two seasons.
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
GATOR 99.5

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana man wins $200,000 from a lottery scratch-off ticket he bought on his lunch break

Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk won $200,000 from a Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased from a nearby gas station, according to a press release. The Lafayette native purchased the winning ticket and one other scratch-off during his lunch break. The first ticket was not a winner, but Faulk was left in shock after scratching off the second.
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville carbon capture acreage grows for Texas company

Denbury, a Texas exploration company, has signed a deal to lease about 18,000 acres in Assumption and St. James parishes for a future carbon sequestration project. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The land is about five miles from the company’s CO2 Green Pipeline near Donaldsonville. Company officials...
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
WAFB

BREC brings back free community swim lessons

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is offering several free swim lessons during the months of July and August for children ages 5-12. The classes are part of a partnership with SELA and the American Red Cross. Several sessions are planned for Wednesday, July 27 through Friday, July 29 and between Wednesday, August 3 and Friday, August 5.
