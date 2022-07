A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes will all be in the cards for much of the heartland.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO