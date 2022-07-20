Billionaire’s park

THE BUZZ: Welcome to day 869 of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve come a long way since March 4, 2020, when Gov. Gavin Newsom first declared a state of emergency in response to a strange new virus that was tearing its way across the globe. Since then, nearly a quarter of state residents have reported infections and more than 90,000 have died. Masks went on, then came off, then went back on again, and came off once more. Vaccines offered a mental and physical reprieve, for a time, but the ever-evolving virus has given way to a new reality wherein Californians have learned to live with the threat of infection indefinitely.

