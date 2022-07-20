ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Billionaire’s park

By MATT FRIEDMAN
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Paul Fireman, the billionaire owner of Liberty National Golf Club, said in 2020 he would “halt” his efforts to acquire the spit of public park land known as Caven Point to build a few new holes for the exclusive club. And when a new bill to create a Liberty State Park...

Fetterman inching back onto campaign trail, 2 months after stroke

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman has recently taken to paying surprise Zoom visits to his campaign volunteers, usually next to the same open-brick wall in his home in Braddock, Pa. But on Wednesday evening, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor dropped into a phone bank training session from a different location: a nondescript, beige-colored hotel room in Philadelphia.
Contending with Crypto

THE BUZZ: There’s no blocking cryptocurrency from pervading California politics. California campaigns could soon start accepting Bitcoin and the like after the Fair Political Practices Commission voted yesterday to reverse a four-year ban on the practice, making California one of 13 states (plus D.C.) to explicitly allow the novel donation source. Crypto contributions should be cleared by mid-September, just in time for Dogecoin to fund some advertising in the critical final weeks of campaign season. Boringly conventional cash generated by crypto investing has already filtered into California campaigns, although a pandemic detection measure largely funded bySamuel Bankman-Fried’s firm missed the 2022 ballot.
California’s third summer with Covid

THE BUZZ: Welcome to day 869 of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve come a long way since March 4, 2020, when Gov. Gavin Newsom first declared a state of emergency in response to a strange new virus that was tearing its way across the globe. Since then, nearly a quarter of state residents have reported infections and more than 90,000 have died. Masks went on, then came off, then went back on again, and came off once more. Vaccines offered a mental and physical reprieve, for a time, but the ever-evolving virus has given way to a new reality wherein Californians have learned to live with the threat of infection indefinitely.
