Ed Slater says he will “meet this challenge head-on” after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.The 33-year-old Gloucester lock announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Thursday.Gloucester set up a JustGiving page to raise £20,000 for Slater and his family. That target was passed within hours of its launch and on Friday afternoon stood at just under £44,000.I want to say Thank You to everyone for all your messages of support and generosity. It gives me and my family a huge amount of strength in a time of sadness for us. I will meet this challenge head on....

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO