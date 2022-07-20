98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you use your phone when you’re in the bathroom?
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Julia and it's about etiquette? Here's her email:
Hi Jaime. This is a quick social dilemma because I know I'm not the only person who does this. My husband gets so mad when he sees me do it and I don't understand. Here's the question. Do you bring your phone with you into the bathroom? That's it. I do all the time. I will often look at my phone no matter what I'm doing in the bathroom if you know what I mean. I could be doing my hair, getting ready for a shower, or even taking care of what you do in the bathroom. I don't think it's a big deal. My husband thinks it's horrible etiquette and disgusting. So I look forward to hearing what others think. Do you bring your phone with you into the bathroom? Thanks Jaime ~ Julia
Well, I do take my phone into the bathroom when I’m about to take a shower, but that’s so I don’t miss a call from my mom if one comes in. So I guess yes my phone is in the bathroom with me, but I’m not using it if you know what I mean.
What about you? Let's help Julie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page .
