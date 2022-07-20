ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-life activists need to embrace incremental victories in state abortion battles

By L. Brent Bozell III
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greatest danger occurs at the moment of victory. That maxim, attributed to Napoleon, is particularly applicable to the American pro-life movement. Yes, Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and that victory is worth celebrating. But the war — or at least other significant battles — can still be lost without...

Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

House passes contraception bill that GOP argues violates religious freedoms

The House passed legislation that ensures the right to access contraception, a bill that lawmakers on the Right argue violates religious freedom. The lower chamber on Thursday passed the bill, the Right to Contraception Act, in a 228-195 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor and two members voting present. The measure would guarantee a right to all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive pills and devices, as well as sterilization procedures. The bill’s introduction was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s note in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, that other Supreme Court precedents relying on the right to privacy, such as the right to contraception, should be reexamined.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

GOP lawmaker says Democrats have 'made it clear' they want to 'defy the Supreme Court' over gun rights

House Judiciary Committee member Dan Bishop reacted to a hearing on gun control on "The Ingraham Angle" and speculated on how strict legislation could really become. REP. DAN BISHOP: You know very well that the Heller decision held in 2008, the Supreme Court's decision that weapons that are in common use can’t be banned under the Second Amendment. People have a right to keep them and bear them for self-defense. But that’s what Jerry [Nadler] said. They marked up the bill to ban weapons, the AR-15s and the like, ammunition magazines of which there are tens of millions in the United States, and they're just going to defy the United States Supreme Court. That’s what they've made clear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
Slate

The Hypocrisy of Justice Thomas’ Color-Blind Constitution

This article was originally published at Dorf on Law. Justice Clarence Thomas is six years away from being the longest-serving justice in American history. Much has been written about his influence and his law clerks, many of whom have gone on to become judges or hold other positions of power. Even more has been written about his views on race. Many, but not all, on the left believe Thomas has done enormous damage by his stubborn and persistent embracing of the so-called color-blind Constitution. Many on the right believe that he is a hero for that dogmatic position. Still others are conflicted because they see in Thomas a fiercely proud man who believes strongly that people of color will never benefit from white largesse and that the best way to dismantle racism in this country is to allow African Americans and other people of color to succeed on exactly the same terms as white folks because any other position is demeaning to all of our citizens including traditionally disadvantaged minorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Hispanic voters predict red wave, say Democrats use handouts and rhetoric to appease minorities

Three Hispanic Americans weigh in on why minority voters could be abandoning the Democratic Party. "The Democrats really lost working-class people," Chris Formoso, a first-generation Cuban, and father of four, told Fox News. "These people have absolutely lost their minds. There is no way we could vote for them, especially when Republicans have been more focused on the issues that matter."
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS

