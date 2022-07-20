ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

