Public in Rice Lake weighs in on North Main Street going on 'road diet'

Plans to reconstruct a seven-block swath of North Main Street through downtown Rice Lake are moving forward with the decision to pursue a road design that reduces the travel lanes from four to two.

But this is churning up some controversy in the community, as many people say four travel lanes are necessary to handle the amount of traffic that flows through the downtown on a street that once was Highway 53.

One of these voices belongs to Michael Martin, who gave his opinion when a survey was conducted recently. He does not live in Rice Lake, but he owns a business in the city and travels through the downtown frequently.

“It’s always busy even with the four lanes,” Martin said.

The businessman said he understood part of the reason why some people want to reduce the number of lanes is because of traffic speed. But going from four to two lanes is not the answer in his opinion.

“I think there are other things that could be done,” he said.

Martin hopes the city will come up with something different, as he foresees “horrible things” in the winter — especially in the event of a huge snowfall — should travel lanes be reduced.

Snowplowing and other details surrounding reconstruction also are on the mind of Community Services Director Jim Anderson as plans progress, but at least plans to pursue a concept proposal including two lanes and a wide boulevard in the center to house trees and other greenery have been adopted, he said.

Originally, the city planned to bring three design options to the City Council, one of which left traffic lanes as they are, Anderson said. However after reading the terms of the $3,157,057 federally-funded Neighborhood Investment Grant it received for the project, the city realized it no longer had that option.

Alternative A involved redesigning the street with a two-way left turn lane, or TWLTL for short, and Alternative B added a boulevard down the center with parking spaces. But the council gave the nod to Alternative C, the design created when the city could no longer pursue a four-lane option, and the city submitted that plan to the state when it signed the grant agreement.

If the city decides to follow another route when it comes to lanes, it would have to amend the grant agreement.

“I would recommend against it,” Anderson said.

Now SEH, the city’s civil engineering firm, will begin to draft a more detailed concept based on Alternative C and conduct traffic studies. Plans will be brought back to the City Council as they evolve, Anderson said, and residents are welcome to weigh in with their opinions.

However, Anderson said he hoped the public focuses on giving opinions based on Alternative C plans. Time is short to get the project ready for bidding out in spring to keep to schedule.

While the process plays out, Anderson will be looking into issues such as parking and snowplowing.

“We’re going to look into trying to find alternative parking,” he said.

Some of the buildings around the downtown that are in disrepair or abandoned could be used as possible areas of additional parking, especially for residential tenants.

“If we can create tenant parking spots around town we’ll be better off,” Anderson said.

The community services director also is looking into snow removal with the two-lane and boulevard design as it could disrupt the snowplowing schedule if the downtown street needs to be cleared before people start arriving in the morning.

Residents who wish to give input into the project can reach out to Mayor Justin Fonfara or city council members; contact information can be found at ci.rice-lake.wi.us under the tab City Officials.

The Community Services Department also will take comments, and it can be reached at 715-234-7402.

The Rice Lake Main Street Reconstruction Project survey hosted by SEH is not accepting additional responses at this time, but people can check back at website ricelakemainstreetreconstruction.com for additional opportunities to provide feedback during the design process

The City Council’s next regular meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at City Hall, 30 E. Eau Claire St.