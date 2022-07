As we mourn the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater massacre, left-leaning cities around Colorado are purposefully opening their citizens to more mass shootings. While it won’t calm the panic, it is important to note that these horrific events are statistically rare. The Michael Bloomberg funded anti-gun group Every Town for Gun Safety says about 136 people a year are killed in mass shootings.

