ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Basketball: Expert prediction not a good sign in battle over 4-star

By Neil Adler
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on recent media reports and interviews given by 2023 four-star shooting guard Reid Ducharme, it seems that Syracuse basketball is among three suitors presently recruiting him the hardest. That trio of contenders for the 6-foot-6 Ducharme, who is a top-100 national prospect according to several recruiting services, includes...

insidetheloudhouse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Early exit for Boeheim’s Army in second round of TBT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The 2021 TBT Champions fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon to The Nerd Team 81-74. After a slow three quarters, Boeheim’s Army went on a 20-4 run during the Elam Ending but couldn’t capitalize down the stretch. Former Cornell star...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

5 Players for Syracuse to Look Out For

We’re about five weeks away from Syracuse Football’s season opener against Louisville. SU is hoping to improve on a 5-7 season, the third consecutive losing effort for Head Coach Dino Babers and company. The hill that the Orange must climb to change that in 2022 is quite steep....
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Arizona State
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse State Assemblyman Bernie Mahoney has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Candor New York native to be inducted into Hall of Fame, posthumously

A former Candor, N.Y. native, Fred Ahart, will be honored and remembered at the 2022 N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y. on July 27. Ahart passed away in July of 2020. He was 73. Ahart was a...
CANDOR, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
Person
Gerry Mcnamara
whcuradio.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Brewster Academy#Elite Camp#Rivals Com
cnycentral.com

Several hundred without power in Dewitt, East Syracuse Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
College
Syracuse University
Lite 98.7

Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Syracuse! Is it Yours?

1-5-12-22-24 The ticket was sold at the NA Market on Midland Avenue in Onondaga County and is worth $17,468.50. The latest lottery winner comes just days after someone won Cash for Life. The winning second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New York State Fair adds 2 more shows to free concert lineup

The Great New York State Fair is adding two more shows its 2022 concert lineup. Dire Straits Legacy will close out this year’s NYS Fair with a 6 p.m. performance on the Chevy Park stage Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day). DSL, who were originally scheduled to perform in 2021 but canceled due to travel restrictions, features members of the band Dire Straits, best known for ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits like “Money for Nothing,” “Romeo & Juliet,” and “Walk of Life.”
MUSIC
FanSided

FanSided

268K+
Followers
509K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy