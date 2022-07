The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who walked away from the county jail in Golden on Friday. Richard Trevithick, 37, has been missing since around midday on Friday when he was able to walk out of the booking area at the detention facility located at 200 Jefferson County Parkway and board an eastbound train at the nearby RTD rail station, officials say.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO