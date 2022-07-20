ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somervell County, TX

Latest updates on fires, heat warning in North Texas

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say the Somervell County fire...

www.wfaa.com

KDAF

Seasonably hot Friday with low chance of storms in North Texas, NWS Fort Worth reports

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas will see seasonably hot temperatures on Friday alongside some low storm chances. The heat is coming back before it ever really left or took a short break from beating down on the Lone Star State. “Another hot day is expected with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 105. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across parts of North and East Texas.”
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

High temperatures and drought conditions fuel fires across North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - High temperatures and drought conditions are continuing to fuel fires across North Texas.The Fort Worth Fire Department has seen a 780% increase in grass and brush fires compared to last July.From July 5 to the morning of July 22, they've responded to 467 grass and brush fires. During the same time period last year, there were 53."Firefighters are very resilient, but I will tell you, they've been very busy this year," said Craig Trojacek with FWFD. "Last year, we saw quite a bit of rain and this year, we've not seen any. So once this...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Heat-Related Illness Calls Increase: Take Caution

While Fort Worth residents deal with heat-related problems, first responders are telling residents to be careful. Last week, MedStar Field Operations Supervisor George Church looked over the organization’s active heat-related calls. Among those calls was that of an elderly woman. Upon arriving at the woman’s southside home, Church found her case was dispatched as a possible heat stroke.
FORT WORTH, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Palo Pinto, TX
County
Somervell County, TX
CBS DFW

Chalk Mountain Fire still very active despite better weather

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite higher humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and less gusty winds, fire crews said Friday that the Chalk Mountain Fire ravaging parts of Somervell County is still very active and just 10% contained.Thankfully, however, its growth seems to have stalled. On Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to cover 6,701 acres. By Friday, it had only grown an additional four acres. Officials said that lines had been constructed on the northern and eastern edges of the fire, which are the parts that most immediately threaten populated areas. Crews are focusing on strengthening the northern line while holding the eastern...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
GAINESVILLE, TX
agjournalonline.com

Heat sparks fires in Texas

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow earlier this week amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Chalk Mountain Fire burns 6,700 acres in Somervell County

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing in Somervell County on Saturday where he'll give an update on efforts to battle the largest wildfire currently burning in the state. The Chalk Mountain Fire has burned more than 6,700 acres, destroying multiple homes and other properties. One...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Somervell County Family Loses Five Homes in Wildfire

Among the 16 homes destroyed by wildfires in Somervell County, five houses belonged to the same family west of Glen Rose. Over the years, the Brown family built seven homes on the same 200 acres. Five of the seven burned to the ground on Tuesday. "This is our family homestead,”...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Central Texas wildfires: Human error plays large part in sparking fires, state experts say

TEMPLE, Texas — The fiery trend that is burning houses and fields around Central Texas can come to an end around the area if residents start helping out, officials said. Officials added that human error is the route to most of the wildfire we are seeing today. When people barbeque or drive their car over tall grass, they risk starting a fire.
CBS DFW

Devastating losses as Chalk Mountain fire rages

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire. Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction. The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost. Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale. "Over a course...
GLEN ROSE, TX

