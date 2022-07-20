ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, IA

Dorr: Why I signed easement allowing carbon-capture pipeline

 4 days ago

Walking into my county’s informational meeting to discuss Summit Carbon Solutions, I will admit to a fair amount of skepticism about the company’s proposed carbon-capture and storage project. To begin with, Iowa landowners like myself have a deep emotional connection to our land. It’s our livelihood and,...

iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Drought impacting crops in parts of Iowa

Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says July has been a challenging month for the state’s crops. “We’ve noticed pineapple corn in the morning and flipped over soybean leaves,” he said. “Instead of those emerald, green fields you see that grey color. Moisture stress is popping out, especially given the hotter temperatures that we’ve seen.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
Land values rising, especially in Iowa

IARN — One of the biggest questions farmers are asking is what their land rent rates will be next year. With higher land values, farmers are expecting rent to be the next big input cost increase in an uncertain time. As farmers are working to lock in other inputs such as fertilizers and seeds for 2023, they really need to know how many acres they will be farming before they can start.
Farm Progress Show to highlight benefits of Iowa's wetlands

Water quality improvements often happen in fields and underground – places that can be hard to see up close and in one setting. But thanks to the aid of computer monitors, visual demonstrations and printed material, the water quality team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is planning to make water quality improvement very visual during this year’s Farm Progress Show, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Boone.
IOWA STATE
Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
IOWA STATE
Small Iowa towns hope RAGBRAI fundraising can enact community change

Jim Hamm has lived in Nemaha his entire life. And throughout the years, he’s watched as the small town of around 60 people in northwest Iowa has changed. He’s seen its businesses and its population slowly fade. “It's tough to maintain a small town,” Hamm said. “It used...
NEMAHA, IA
New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
Iowa DOT seeks comments on propsed Iowa 2 bridge projects

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for three proposed bridge replacement projects on Iowa 2 east of I-29. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024. Through traffic on Iowa 2 will be detoured using U.S. 275 and I-29 to the south through the town...
IOWA STATE
In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
Newest Iowa Monitor Shows Worsening Drought Conditions

Portions of Cherokee, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties are still in Extreme Drought, according to the most recent Iowa Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Much of Buena Vista County is in Severe Drought, and portions of surrounding counties are all at least Abnormally Dry, and parts of all of them have both Severe and Moderate Drought.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Why Iowa voters are being asked if EMS is an essential service

IOWA — Many emergency medical services agencies across Iowa are facing shortages in staff, with rural areas seeing the most impact. Leaders are looking to designate EMS an essential service in their communities. A state law enacted last year would allow counties to do so by holding a referendum. If residents vote to make EMS […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA

