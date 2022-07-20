ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Researchers Studying " Long COVID"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany catching the coronavirus in this current surge are seeing few or no symptoms, but there...

Gonzales Inquirer

Fundraiser established for longtime Inquirer staffer, Apache supporter

Gonzales High School Class of 1995 graduate Louis Decker has spent his adult life supporting his beloved Apaches, including covering their athletic exploits in the pages of the Gonzales Inquirer as sports editor and on the side recently while working as the newspaper’s advertising account executive. However, Decker, 44,...
GONZALES, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Densely packed subdivision plans have Bexar County residents and environmentalists worried

Homebuilder Lennar Homes plans to build a subdivision on the Guajolote Ranch tract on the city's Northwest Side. The plans call for 3000 homes on around 1100 acres, well outside current land use guidelines. Many area residents, along with The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance , are opposing the plans. San Antonio Express-News Environment and Water reporter Elena Bruess recently wrote an article which in part looks at the Guajolote development and its potential impact on the environment.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

These tips can help you conserve energy this summer

As the San Antonio area experiences record-breaking summer temperatures and high energy demand, CPS Energy officials say conservation can help manage your energy bills and keep the lights on statewide. CPS Energy recently launched a color-coded conservation level notification program. This program outlines steps you can take for everyday conservation...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Record heat, rising cost of natural gas cause CPS Energy utility bills to surge

SAN ANTONIO - Soaring temperatures are being matched by soaring utiility bills this summer. Blame the heat and rising natural gas prices. "We are a weather driven company and so is your bill," says Cory Kuchinsky, CPS Energy's chief financial officer. "This summer is looking incredibly hot. We've set 11 records so far in Texas this far for demand."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Farmers market to provide seniors with free seasonal produce

SAN ANTONIO – HealthTexas will offer senior citizens free produce and nutritional education in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank. The event will be held at the HealthTexas Holy Cross Clinic, located at 590 North General McMullen Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Adults 65 years...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Report: San Antonio mortgage rates jumped 70% since 2019

As the housing market is starting the see competition wane and homebuying power is dwindling, a new report says San Antonio mortgage rates have jumped 70% since 2019. Home values in San Antonio are sitting at an average $339,099, according to a report from online real estate site Zillow, and monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the Alamo City is $1,544 — a 78.1% increase from 2019. The housing market went through a boom through 2020 and 2021 pandemic era where homes were selling at a breakneck pace as inventory struggled to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

South Texas oasis made up of salt sparkles among wildlife

EDINBURG, Texas — Stunning shoreline views reveal one of the earth’s most intriguing natural phenomena. But don’t let your eyes deceive you as the picture below isn’t of the Dead Sea in Israel. This photo is of a lake here in Texas, south of San Antonio.
EDINBURG, TX

