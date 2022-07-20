ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County plans Back-to-School Expo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beaufort County School District said it will host a Back-to-School Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence. A news release said the expo is “designed to give students and their families a free day of fun, door prizes, and valuable information...

