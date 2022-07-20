ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Is this New Orleans teenager the next Rockefeller?

By Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLZku_0gm3KPKQ00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – He’s a teenager.

A New Orleans 19-year-old who likes 18-wheelers.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is in the fast lane with Marc Munoz.

Trucks transport Marc Munoz down the highway of life.

Marc’s the guy who graduated from Jesuit High School, class of 2020.

He’s got a vision.

The vision is to create his own company.

It’s called the Mississippi Company because it focuses on transportation along and around the mighty river.

Marc Munoz is in the driver’s seat, the truck driver’s seat, that is.

He’s riding high in what he calls the techno-industrial revolution.

He considers himself an idea guy.

He’s got an idea.

And a memory full of his heroes.

Someday, he’ll be somebody else’s hero.

Comments / 0

 

