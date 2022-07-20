ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS: Shop 40% Off Deals Before These Must-Haves Sell Out

By Marenah Dobin
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lizzo Wears the Same Caution-Tape Catsuit Kim Kardashian Couldn't Walk In

Fresh off the release of her critically acclaimed album "Special," Lizzo is adding another magazine cover to her résumé. For Elle UK's September 2022 issue, the 34-year-old artist is on the cover wearing caution tape with a Balenciaga twist. Wrapped head to toe in a bodysuit with branded yellow tape from the French fashion house, Lizzo stands tall with the wind blowing through her curls, looking more runway ready than construction site ready.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Bandage Dresses to Balenciaga: A Look at Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution

During Paris Fashion Week back in March, Kim Kardashian showed up to the Balenciaga show wrapped in yellow tape from head to toe. The body-hugging outfit made “sticky-tape-y” sounds as Kardashian walked around the event, per NYT’s Vanessa Friedman. The unconventional outfit caused quite a stir on social media, with many noting the lengths that Kardashian would go to in order to turn heads. Although the fit appeared visibly uncomfortable, it proved that the SKIMS founder isn’t afraid to sacrifice comfort to make a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Skims
wmagazine.com

Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Cargo Pants at the Mall Like a True Millennial

Kim Kardashian went from couture to cargo real quick. Of course, when Kardashian does cargo, it’s with a pair of $1,200 pants from The Attico, not some fatigues from the local army surplus store. On Tuesday, the reality star swapped out her Jean Paul Gaultier stripes and Balenciaga sparkles for some oversized, faded camouflage cargo pants, possibly her way of officially submitting her application for the local Calabasas ROTC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Pairs a Lacy Catsuit With Opera Gloves

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to embrace the catsuit trend. Taking to Instagram to showcase her new look, the reality star posed in a silver-pink catsuit with eyelet details throughout. The lacy design featured a plunging neckline with prominent oval-shaped cups and two thin straps. It came complete with a pair of long matching opera gloves for maximum visual impact. Kardashian accessorized it with clear silver mules and a stack of diamond bracelets on each arm. Her metallic silver eyeliner and white-blond hair perfectly matched her accessories.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Designer Bob Mackie doubles down on criticism of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look: 'Nobody should be wearing that dress'

At 83, legendary costume designer Bob Mackie — creator of the famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress made for Marilyn Monroe — still holds nothing back. The brainchild behind many other iconic designs, worn by those including Carol Burnett, Cher and Judy Garland, recently doubled down on his thoughts about Kim Kardashian wearing that crystal-covered gown, famously worn by Monroe when she sang to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

E! News

198K+
Followers
48K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy