Jacksonville, AL

Scenic JSU fountain dedicated to a beloved couple's memory

Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7sxg_0gm3KKA100
A ceremonial ribbon is cut in front of Angle Hall at Jacksonville State University to dedicate the Haywood Memorial Fountain. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Several friends of the late Miriam and James Haywood gathered Tuesday in the foyer of Angle Hall, one of the most recognized historic buildings at Jacksonville State University. They reminisced and waited for the dedication ceremony celebrating the legacy that the executors of the Haywoods’ estate bestowed on the campus.

That gift is a 25-foot fountain that also features eight sprays of water and a pool.

The Haywoods had no children, but they “adopted” countless former students and employees, some of whom were present. One of them, Ward Pell, the wife of the late JSU football coach Charley Pell, said the Haywoods took her and her husband under their wings when they first came to JSU.

“They were very dedicated to the school,” Pell said, “and helped supplement student workers’ salaries and gave scholarships too. They became like our parents when we moved here in 1969. My husband was 27 years old. I was 21, and, boy, did we need help. James taught me how to cook.”

James came to JSU after leaving the military where he had served in the mess hall. Miriam was a student, and the two met and married. She worked as the secretary for many years to JSU President Houston Cole and later worked in other administrative roles. James became the director of food services at JSU and was known for making ice sculptures for special occasions. He’d save them and then place them in a hallway where students could see them the next day.

Pell said during the ceremony that the Haywoods were dedicated to JSU. James and some of his fellow football players coined the name The Fighting Gamecocks. Later, the couple paid for someone to go to New Orleans to obtain the design for the Gamecock mascot.

Claudette Smith was only a small girl when the Haywoods befriended her parents.

“Miriam started the Gamecock Chicks, the school’s hostesses,” Smith said. “I was an original member of that. We were the pep group, and we served when they had banquets. It’s evolved. Now you have the athletic hostesses, but we were the first.”

Ken Howell, who serves on the JSU Foundation Board and is a JSU alumnus (1972), said he was proud of the fountain.

“The Haywoods left a trust, and they wanted a lasting legacy,” Howell said. “The fountain is beautiful and lights up at night. The Haywoods wanted to give something that will last, and this is a lasting legacy.”

Dozens attended the dedication of the fountain. Already, it has become a popular place during the few weeks it has been operational.

Incoming Student Government Association President Jewelishia Johnson also spoke about the fountain.

“Already, it has become a popular place for students,” she said. “They are taking photos near it and sitting around it.”

Other speakers included Randy Jones, chairman of the JSU Board of Trustees.

“Remember the words generational and transformational,” he said. “That is what JSU has done for the students who are citizens of this country. This fountain is nice and looks nice.”

President Don Killingsworth said people had been tossing coins into the fountain.

“Now we have a new source of revenue,” Killingsworth quipped to those gathered at the ceremony, “but my son recently brought his fishing net over to scoop up some coins. I’m sure he turned them in.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Howell
Person
Charley Pell
Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
